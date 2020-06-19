DAYTON — A woman grateful for all God was doing in her life, Audrey A. Jennings, age 85, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. Audrey was born November 2, 1934 in Dixon, Illinois to Harold and Miriam (Harris) Boltz. She graduated from Waukegan Township (Illinois) High School, Class of 1952, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Dennison University in 1956. Audrey devoted her life to the Girl Scouts and the Gideons. She was a life-time member of the Girl Scouts for over 75 years. She served in many positions within the local Girl Scout executive teams in Fort Wayne, Piqua, and Buckeye Trails Girl Scout Council. She retired in 1982 from her most recent position of Program Services Director at Buckeye Trails. Deeply involved in camping while with the Girl Scouts, she was also active for over 40 years with the ACA (American Camping Association). She and her late husband, Bill, joined the Gideons International association in the 1970's and they were active in all the Gideons ministries in Greene County and throughout Ohio. In addition, she was active with the Gideons auxiliary until her death. She also served on several boards and committees including Habitat for Humanity in Greene County, 1st Social Committee Chairperson for Piper's Landing HOA for 10 years, Banc One Quarter Century Club lunches, and the Owls of Hillside Chapel, which is where she attended church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing and watching golf, playing card games, traveling with family in their mobile home, reading, and Bible studies. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband of 53 years, Wilbur A. "Bill" Jennings, sister-in-law Mary Beasley, and second father, Dr. Clifford R. Maddox. Audrey is survived by her son, Timothy A. (Brenda) Jennings, granddaughter Makayla Jennings, brother-in-law Harry (Jan) Jennings, sisters-in-law Janet (Fred) Shatzer and Rosalie (John) Irish, special friends the Eric Kacho family, and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to attend Audrey's visitation at Hillside Chapel (3515 Shakertown Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45430) on Wednesday, June 24 from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held following the visitation at 3:30 pm. A private burial will take place at the Dayton National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Kettering Medical Center, Bethany Village Rehab Unit, and Hospice of Dayton for their exceptional care. Please use Audrey's online Book of Memories at www.ConnerAndKoch.com to share photos, condolences, and memories on her tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gideons International (P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, https://www.gideons.org/donate) or Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45420) in loving memory of Audrey.