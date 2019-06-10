XENIA — Barbara Combs, 77, of Xenia, passed away on June 6, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1942 to Oscar and Margaret (Burgermaier) Vorhees in Dayton, OH. Barbara was a homemaker, and highly involved in her family's construction company. She was also a 4-H leader, avid quilter, and a great cook. She loved her family more than anything. On June 4, 1966, she married Everett Combs, who she believed was hand-picked by God for her. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Everett Combs; children, Andrew Combs, Bryce (Stephanie) Combs, and Aaron Combs; grandchildren, Laurasen, Garrett, Ashlynn, Aiden, Makenna, Megan, and Rowan; great grandchild, Aliyah; sisters, Dorothy Myers and JoAnn Salyers; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Margaret Vorhees; brother, Donald Vorhees. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45432). Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, 10:00 am at the Hawker United Church of Christ (1617 N Longview St, Beavercreek, OH 45432), with Pastor David Williamson officiating. Interment immediately after at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to the family would be greatly appreciated. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.