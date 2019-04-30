BEAVERCREEK — Barbara (Randall) Eskew, 72, of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Wright Nursing and Rehabilitation, Fairborn. She was born June 18, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph and Lucille Swadener Randall. She is survived by two sons, Jason (Cheryl) Eskew, Beavercreek, and Adam (Cassie) Eskew, Smyrna, GA, four grandchildren, Kyle Eskew, Claire Eskew, Jacob Eskew, and Lucy Eskew, a sister, Beverly (Russ) Charlton, Bellbrook, sister-in-law, Mary Beth Eskew, Doylestown, PA, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, William Charles "Bill" Eskew, on November 23, 2016. Barbara graduated from Xenia High School in 1964 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Wright State University. Barbara was a loving and supportive wife, mother, sister and grandmother who partnered with Bill to run a successful environmental consulting and recycling business. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Barbara and Bill Eskew's lives will be held at 3pm, Sunday, May 5, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Reverend, Dr. Keith Wagner officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 8050 Hosbrook Rd., Suite 314, Cincinnati, OH, 45236-2902, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.