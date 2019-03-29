XENIA — Barbara "Betty" Faulkner, 89, of Xenia, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Hospitality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. She was born August 25, 1929, in Dachau, Germany, the daughter of Vincent and Maria Bauer Oswalt. She is survived by many close friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Earl Faulkner, on September 29, 1989, by two sisters, and by a brother. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.