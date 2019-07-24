XENIA — Barbara Jean Pagett, 87, of Xenia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence. She was born November 29, 1931, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Herman and Helen Glenn Wells. She was a member of Eleazer United Methodist Church, a 1949 graduate of Xenia High School, and retired as an administrator with the City of Xenia Water Department. She is survived by her husband, Eugene "Gene" Pagett, whom she married, January 21, 1951, children, Kathy Jo (Dr. James) Smith, Denise Irene Cassley, Rocky E. Pagett, and Barry W. (Shari) Pagett, all of Xenia, three grandchildren, Telcie (Michael) Pincelli, Rochester, NY, J.T. (Kali) Smith, and Laura (Jason) Carter, of Xenia, five great-grandchildren, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by a daughter, Debra Jean Pagett-Gleason. Barb will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eleazer United Methodist Church, c/o Russel Curtis, 970 Valley Dale Dr. Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.