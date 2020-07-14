XENIA — Barbara Joyce Sanford, age 90, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Greenewood Manor. She was born April 30, 1930 in Xenia. She graduated from East High School. Barbara retired from Greene Memorial Hospital after 20 years of service. She was a member of House of Deliverance Church, under the late Elder Porter. She was preceded in death by her mother: Vera McGee Roney; father and step mother: Charles and Marie Roney; husband: James Russell Sanford; son: James Russell Sanford, Jr. and daughter: Linda Joyce Sanford. She is survived by her sons: Kenneth E. (Joyce) Sanford; Gregory K. (Cynthia) Sanford; sisters: Marlene (Dwight) McDowell and Denise (Calvin) Harding; 7 grandchildren: Laquita (Roger) Lester; DaJuan (Rebecca) Sanford; Denise Sanford; Jiko Sanford; Omar (Jessica) Sanford; Kineta (John) Hartlaub; and Leah Grant; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; special friend, from the nursing home; Vicky, as well as other extended loving family members. Due to the restrictions of COVID19 the services are being held privately. Services will be held privately Friday July 17, 2020 at Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 Church St., Xenia. A visitation will be held from 11 to 12, prior to the service. She will be buried at Cherry Grove Cemetery, Xenia. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.