  • "Faf was like a grandma to me growing up with Garrett. She..."
    - Brent Gill
  • "I knew Mrs. Schulte as the school librarian that kept a..."
    - lisa whitesell
  • "Sad to see Barbara passed. I knew her from the Bellbrook..."
    - Ruth Randall
  • "Shannon and family, Please accept my condolences on..."
    - Lorie (Masters) Urschel
  • "I've known Barb since our high school days. She was a..."
    - shirley rafferty
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH
45335
(937)-675-4541
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Garrett's Place Event Center
27 N. Limestone St
Jamestown, OH
BELLBROOK — Barbara "Fafa" Schulte, 85, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her daughter's home in Jamestown. She was born April 8, 1934 in Dayton to Henry and Effie (Clark) Peters.

She is survived by her daughter, Shanon Benton (Steve); grandchildren: Garrett Benton (Brittany), Seth Benton (Kala), Luke Benton (Lindsay); great- grandchildren: Atlas, Lexi, Brayden and also her recently found birth family.

Fafa adored her family and enjoyed antiques. She was an active member of the Bellbrook Lioness and a retired librarian at Bellbrook High School. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Effie Peters and husband, Leo Schulte.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday July 28, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Garrett's Place Event Center, 27 N. Limestone St. in Jamestown. A brief service will be held near the end of Calling Hours.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019
