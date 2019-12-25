FAIRBORN — Barbara (Bobbie) O. Thompson, age 84 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on December 23, 2019. She was born December 21, 1935 in Salt Lake City, UT, the daughter of the late Ruby May (Green) Asay, and Lee Arza Redmond. Bobbie was past employed at WPAFB as a switchboard operator and front desk service employee at the Visiting Officers Quarters. She was a volunteer at the NCO Club and she was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bobbie loved her family, genealogy and enjoyed playing Bingo. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Earl Thompson Jr.; two daughters, Sheri Le Thompson and Barbara J. Wedlake; sisters, Donna Sellers and Elma Heath; son-in-law, William "Skip" LeMay; brother-in-law, Lawrence Thompson; sister-in-law, Mildred (Mickey) Thompson; and step-father, Keith Olsen. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jeff) Baker; two sons, Donald Kim (Billie Castle) Thompson, Tommy (Michelle) Thompson; sister, Darlene (Dave) York; brothers-in-law, Harold Thompson, Dale (Janet) Thompson, Clifton (Brenda) Thompson, Phillip Thompson, Donnie (Becky) Thompson; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Moss and Kathy Williams.; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday December 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.