FAIRBORN — Barry Joel Carr, 53, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 30, 1966 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Frances Elizabeth Carr Harris. He was a graduate of Cedarville High School, attended Central State University and Clark State Community College. He enjoyed his moments at United A.M.E Church in Xenia, Ohio. He is survived by his Uncle Kenneth Junior Carr; Sisters; Bonita Carr; Donissa (Dion) Berryman Brothers; Anthony (Eunice) Carr; five nephews Teddy, Brad, Chris, Christopher, Jaylen; four great nieces; Alexis, Hani, Isabella, Remy and one great nephew Bradley. He is preceded in death by his mother. A private service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.



