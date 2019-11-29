FAIRBORN — Beatrice (Aunt Bea) Campbell age 96 of Fairborn went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born the daughter of Rufus & Sarah (Brewer) Combs on October 25, 1923 in Hazard, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband PFC US Army Joseph Campbell in 1964; parents; sisters Christine Combs, Dessie Mae Smith, Betty Jean Combs; brothers Hubert Combs, Flem Combs, Shelby Combs, Sam Combs, and Alfred Combs ; niece Nora Eversole; brother in law Ernest Ray Moore; son in law LT. COL. Frank L. Rubino U.S.A.F. Bea is survived by her loving daughter Elizabeth (Betty) Rubino of WPAFB; grandchildren Francesca Luciana Rubino, and Frank Louis Rubino II; sister Pauline Moore; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Bea was a Godly woman and was very active with Victory Church since the 1940's. Her claim to fame was being the oldest member of Victory Church. Bea was known for her "down home" country cooking. Bea loved gardening, quilting, sewing, tent revivals, camp meetings, and holiday decorating. She won numerous awards from the city for her Christmas displays. More than anything she was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Friends may call on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10AM – 12PM at Victory Church 2443 Valle Greene Dr. Fairborn, Ohio 45324 with a funeral services at 12 Noon. A second service will be held on Wednesday, December 4th 12:30PM at Dwarf Church of God 482 Kelly Fork Rd. Hazard, Kentucky 41701. Interment will follow at the Brewer Cemetery on Coates Branch Mountain. Online condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com.