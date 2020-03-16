XENIA — Beatrice L. "Bea" McNeil, age 70, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born, October 20, 1949, the only child of Edward and Irene (Lord) Winchell.

She is survived by her husband: Ronald McNeil; children: Jessica (husband, Michael) Austin of Kettering and Daniel McNeil of Fairborn; and a grandson: Zackrey.

Bea graduated from Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts. She loved to read and play bingo. She was an avid Red Sox Fan and was excited to see them finally win a World Series.

She will be buried at a later date at the Dayton National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com