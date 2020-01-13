XENIA — Ben McClellan "Mac" Cooper, age 78, of Xenia, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He had originally been diagnosed with cancer on October 3, 1978. It returned in the same location as Stage 4 in 2017. He was a God fearing and loving man, who fought with his faith, prayers and determination until his earthly body got tired.

He was born May 2, 1941, in Xenia, the son of Ben Weir and Elizabeth "Beth" Farquhar Cooper. In addition to his parents, Mac was preceded in death by his daughter: Annette Cooper.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years: Carrie (Miller) Cooper, whom he married September 2, 1979; a daughter: Michelle (Boyd) Robertson; Carrie's son: Terry Skipper and grandchildren: Seth Robertson and Brandie "Moe" (Lance) Williard; great grandchildren: Caitlin, Alyssa and AJ Williard; sisters: Peggy Kroshke and Phyllis (Rodney) Biggins; brothers: Richard (Barbara) Cooper and Don (Elizabeth) Cooper; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a special friend who adopted Mac and Carrie: Beth Watkins.

Mac graduated from Xenia High School, Class of 1959. He was raised on a dairy farm and farmed most of his life until he retired. He was a member of the FFA; Greene County Farm Bureau for nearly 50 years and an honorary lifetime member of the Old Timers Club from Clifton. He was also a member of the Jamestown Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Friday, January 17th at the Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St., Jamestown, OH 45335 with Pastor Chris Hopkins and family friend, Dale Church officiating. He will be buried in Byron Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cancer Research or to the Jamestown Church of Christ, Youth Ministry. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.