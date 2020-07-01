XENIA — Bert Allen Branham, age 82, of Xenia, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born December 12, 1937 to the late Bert and Catherine Branham, in Charleston, West Virginia. Bert is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathleen Hostutler. He is survived by his daughters; Mishelle Branham, of Huber Heights, Paige (Brad) Shuff, of TN, Holli Branham, of Beavercreek and Rachael (John) Stzelecki, of MI, grandchildren; Travis (Hannah) Shuff, PJ (CJ)Pemberton, Nate Shuff, Megan Shuff, Tucker Scroggins, Teagan Smith, Jacob Strzelecki, and numerous honorary grandchildren, as well as; great granddaughter, Alex Shuff. Bert was a member of the US Navy. He was a fantastic story teller. Bert enjoyed painting, furniture building, and playing guitar. A memorial service will be held 12 PM , Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia, OH 45385. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com