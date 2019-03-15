Obituary Print Bertie Terry | Visit Guest Book

DAYTON — Bertie Mildred Terry, age 89 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. Bertie was born in Elk Valley, TN to the late James and Pennsylvania Freels. Bertie attended Cumberland College and worked to become a teacher. After Bertie moved to Ohio, she began working as an accounts receivable supervisor for Monarch Marketing/ Pitney-Bowes and retired in 1995. Bertie took great pride in her family. She found great happiness in spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and dear friends. She attended Maple Avenue Church of God. Bertie was a loving, caring, and compassionate mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Bertie was preceded in death by 11 siblings and niece, Robin Newsome. Bertie leaves to cherish her memory, loving daughters, Gail Terry and Vicky (Larry) Hall; grandchildren, Dave (Brandy) Hall and Jennifer (Jose) Vazquez; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Jenna, Emily, and Liliana; special nephews, Wendell Baker and Gary (June) Baker; beloved nieces, Peggy (Randall) Shearer and Linda (John) Friend; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A service honoring Bertie's life will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:30pm at Maple Avenue Church of God (1352 Maple Ave, Fairborn). Family will greet friends and loved ones for one hour prior (12:30pm - 1:30pm). Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery. In care of Newcomer - North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bertie's honor to Ohio's .

Funeral Home Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton , OH 45424

(937) 235-1000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

Donations

