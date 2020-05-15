FAIRBORN — Caskey-Smith, Bessalene (Becky) ended her life's journey on Friday, May 8, 2020. A native of Morgan County, Kentucky, She has resided in the Fairborn/Dayton area since 1947. She is the daughter of the late Omer & Hannah (Adkins) Caskey. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert L.; her parents; brothers James & Charles ; sister Brenda Gail. She retired from Wright Patterson AFB with 25 years of service. She leaves to mourn her passing and to cherish her memory sisters Eva Bowling & Jane Moore; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Becky was laid to rest at Byron Cemetery on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, Fairborn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store