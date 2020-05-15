Bessalene "Becky" Caskey-Smith
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bessalene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAIRBORN — Caskey-Smith, Bessalene (Becky) ended her life's journey on Friday, May 8, 2020. A native of Morgan County, Kentucky, She has resided in the Fairborn/Dayton area since 1947. She is the daughter of the late Omer & Hannah (Adkins) Caskey. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert L.; her parents; brothers James & Charles ; sister Brenda Gail. She retired from Wright Patterson AFB with 25 years of service. She leaves to mourn her passing and to cherish her memory sisters Eva Bowling & Jane Moore; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Becky was laid to rest at Byron Cemetery on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, Fairborn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
9378780711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved