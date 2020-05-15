FAIRBORN — Caskey-Smith, Bessalene (Becky) ended her life's journey on Friday, May 8, 2020. A native of Morgan County, Kentucky, She has resided in the Fairborn/Dayton area since 1947. She is the daughter of the late Omer & Hannah (Adkins) Caskey. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert L.; her parents; brothers James & Charles ; sister Brenda Gail. She retired from Wright Patterson AFB with 25 years of service. She leaves to mourn her passing and to cherish her memory sisters Eva Bowling & Jane Moore; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Becky was laid to rest at Byron Cemetery on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, Fairborn.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020.