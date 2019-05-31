ENON — Bette L. Whicker, age 91 of Enon, passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019. She was born February 24, 1928 in Nelsonville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Marie (DeLong) Carr. Bette enjoyed playing the guitar; singing; and her church. She is survived by five children, James O. (Beatrice) Diffendal, Janece (Larry) Shivers, John M. Diffendal, Ernest (Darlene) Diffendal, Lori Sussbauer; seven grandchildren, James J. (Lauren) Diffendal, Marcus Thomas (Katie Jolley), Micah (Thea) Diffendal, Tiffany (Eric) Humes, Tony (Kim) Gilliam, Paige (Zach) Hoffman, Preston Sussbauer, John Eric Diffendal, Steven Diffendal; as well as many great-grandchildren and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Lifeway Pentecostal Church, 2446 Trebein Rd., Xenia, Ohio, Pastor Ken Dillingham officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.