FAIRBORN — Betty A. Perry, age 83 of Fairborn passed away Saturday March 21, 2020. She was born December 4, 1936 in Silver Lake, Kansas, the daughter of the late Virgil and Minnie (Watkins) Keeton. Betty attended Gates of Praise Church; she enjoyed attending church and gardening. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clavis Perry, brother, Kelly Keeton; and sister, Beverly Stamper. Betty is survived by two children Stephen Perry, Tracy (Edwin) Lemaster; four grandchildren, Jason (Leslie) Perry, Adam Perry, Rachel Lemaster, Zachary Lemaster, a great-grandson, Wyatt Perry, as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com