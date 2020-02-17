Betty J. Watkins

XENIA — Betty J. Watkins, age 85, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Trinity Community. She was born at home in Sandy Hook, KY, the daughter of Grace (Fannin) and James Burns Adkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Lynn Boyd "Ray" Watkins, whom she married May 28, 1955; and her siblings: Eloise Hereford; James E. Adkins and William M. Adkins.

She is survived by her children: Debbie (Jim) Burchett of Nancy, KY; Michael R. (Robin) Watkins of Xenia and Greg Watkins of Lugoff, SC; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; as well as many other family members and friends.

Betty was known for her fabulous cooking and enjoyed crafting. Most importantly, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Byron Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.)
