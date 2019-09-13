MACON, GA — On August 28, 2019 Betty finally took her F-16 pilot buddies up on the ride along offer and soared to the gates of heaven. We celebrate the life of Betty Jean Mitchell born June 21, 1933 in New Market (Highland County), Ohio. She was a 1951 graduate of Winchester High School (Ohio). After graduation, Betty moved to Dayton, Ohio to begin her very fulfilling civil service career with the Air Force. She spent 33 years at Wright-Patterson AFB with the Electronic Warfare Division and with the development of the F-16 Fighting Falcon(# MoatDragon). The remaining 12 years of her career were at Robins AFB in Georgia working in Avionics. Betty retired in 1996 at the GS-11 level working as a supervisor in the technical order office with the maintenance group on the flight line.

Betty was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother (affectionately called Mugga by her grandkids), great grandmother, sister, aunt and co-worker. Betty married Norman W. Mitchell on December 22, 1956 in Fairborn, Ohio. They had 3 children. During their nearly 59 years of marriage which ended sadly at the death of Norman in 2015, they lived in Fairborn, Ohio; Warner-Robins, Georgia and Athens, Tennessee. Betty lived the last 3 years with her son Ed in Macon, Georgia.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Norman and her parents George Edward and Minnie Louise Larrick. She is survived by children Bruce W. (Linda) Mitchell of Knoxville, TN; Carla J. Mitchell of Springfield, VA and Edward W. Mitchell of Dry Branch, GA; her precious grandchildren Ashley Sumner of Springboro, Oh.; Nicholas (Melinda) Mitchell of North Carolina ; Rebecca (Nathan) Shore of Centennial, Co.; Sven (Jasmin Koenig) Mitchell of Zweibruecken, Germany; Amanda Mitchell and fiancée Ethan Rosenblum of Knoxville, TN; her great-grandchildren Madison, Maddox and Ace Sumner of Springboro, Oh.; Reid and Gryffin Shore of Centennial, Co.; brother Robert L. (Karen) Larrick of Fairborn, Oh.; nieces, nephews, many friends, and her very loyal 4-legged companion Gretel.

Besides her immense love for her family and career, Betty enjoyed hummingbirds, flowers, the color yellow,2 fingers Johnny Walker Red, pets, toes in the sand, pelicans, crossword puzzles, a chilled glass of Riesling, reading books, nascar racing, and did we mention the nightly 2-fingers Johnny Walker Red. Betty had a way of letting you know her opinion with a witty sarcastic reply that would make everyone within ear shot laugh. She was very humorous…Thank you Betty for all the smiles and laughs!

The family wishes to thank the staff of John Wesley Villas in Macon, GA for their love and care of Betty over the past 2 years. Per Betty's wishes no formal service will be held. If you wish to honor Betty's life, the family requests donations be made in memory of her to any Cancer Fund or .

Betty was truly unique and one-of-a-kind. Anyone that was fortunate to have been in her life or just have met her will never forget her. She will be greatly missed.

