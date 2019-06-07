YELLOW SPRINGS — Betty Jeane, "Beej," Ritchie, age 92, formerly of Tipp City & Fairborn, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Friend's Care Center, Yellow Springs, Ohio on May 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Rev. George W. & Esther Marie Schillinger, a brother George Paul Schillinger, and her beloved husband Robert R. "Buck" Ritchie. BJ is survived by her children Ann (Michael) Keating, Janet Lee, Jean Marie & Joseph (Laurie) Ritchie; sister, Mary Louise Scolatti, adored grandchildren Eric & Jessica Ritchie, and precious nieces Mary Jeane (Tom) Trigg & Susan Scolatti. BJ was born March 12, 1927 in Kumamoto, Japan to Lutheran missionary parents. She lived there for 13 years and travelled around the world before returning to the US prior to WWII. She attended Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio; she was in Chi Omega Sorority and was elected to Miss Wittenberg in 1946. She graduated in 1947 and married "Buck" that same year on June 9. BJ & Buck raised their family in Tipp City and Fairborn, Ohio. BJ taught elementary school children with learning disabilities in Fairborn & Huber Heights, Ohio until her retirement in the late 1980's. Betty Jeane was a committed Lutheran, a devoted daughter/sister/wife/mom/grandma/aunt and a passionate child advocate. BJ was humorous, illuminating and a magnetic force of love who will live in our hearts forever.

The family will receive friends on Sunday June 16, 2019 from 2-4, with a Memorial Service at 4 p.m., Pastor Bob Brown presiding, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Interment at a later date at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, Ohio. A special thank you to all the staff at Friend's Care Center, especially Kent Little who cared for both Beej & Buck. Also thanks to Crossroads Hospice and their amazing staff. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the , . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.