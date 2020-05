XENIA — Betty June Shaw, age 84, of Xenia, Ohio passed away April 29, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton . She was born May 15, 1935 in Eaton, Ohio to the late Robert and Ruth Biddinger (Eikenberry). Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed Bingo, Casino trips, and spending her time with friends and family. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shaw; great granddaughter, Alexis Collier; and sisters Phyllis Saunders and Joyce Eikenberry. Betty is survived by her sons, Dave, Steve (Kim), Tim, and Tom; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Doris; special friends, Anna Matthews, Linda Adams, and Betty Oliver; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Betty's honor to Hospice of Dayton . To share a memory of Betty or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com