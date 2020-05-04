XENIA — Betty June Shaw, age 84, of Xenia, Ohio passed away April 29, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 15, 1935 in Eaton, Ohio to the late Robert and Ruth Biddinger (Eikenberry). Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed Bingo, Casino trips, and spending her time with friends and family. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shaw; great granddaughter, Alexis Collier; and sisters Phyllis Saunders and Joyce Eikenberry. Betty is survived by her sons, Dave, Steve (Kim), Tim, and Tom; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Doris; special friends, Anna Matthews, Linda Adams, and Betty Oliver; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Betty's honor to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Betty or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020.