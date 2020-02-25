Betty R. Brigner

Obituary
FAIRBORN — Betty R. Brigner, age 90 of Fairborn, passed away Monday February 24, 2020 at . She was born April 21, 1929 in Portsmouth, OH, the daughter of the late Oscar and Florence (Holmes) Bloomfield. Betty was a longtime member of the Enterprise Baptist Church in Fairborn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, William E. Jenkins; second husband, Carl Brigner; grandson, William "Stacy" Howard; granddaughter, Kimberly Dawn Howard; as well as eight siblings. She is survived by a daughter, Phyllis (George) Howard of Fairborn; three grandchildren, Terri (Jeff) Preston, Shannon (Mark) Howard-Habel; Susan (Ronnie) Skaggs-Lowrie; six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Alecia, George Robert, Christopher, Sarah; two great-great-grandchildren, Kylie and Timmy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will he held on Friday February 28, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Pat Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
