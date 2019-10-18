XENIA — Beverly Anderson age 86 went home to be with the Lord on October 12, 2019. She was born January 16, 1933 in Richmond, Indiana to Joseph Clarke Sampson and Bluma Sampson. After marrying Towles Allen Anderson she lived most of her life in Xenia, Ohio. From this union came four children Michael Jerome, Roxanne, Alan Eugene and Tamara Louise . After the passing of her beloved husband Beverly relocated to Columbus, Ohio to be with her children. While in Columbus she worked at Mount Carmel East Hospital in the Dietary and Nutrition Department. After retirement she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, reading and visiting with neighbors, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Towles Allen Anderson; mother and father, Joseph Clarke and Bluma Sampson; sons, Michael Jerome Anderson and Alan Eugene Anderson; brother, Joseph Clarke Sampson Jr.. Beverly is survived by her daughters Roxanne Anderson and Tamara (Reginald) Moore; sisters Barbara Lyle and Sandra Sampson, brother Elliott (Loretta) Sampson. Five grandchildren Kara Flowers, TeQuilla Wheeler, TeJuan Anderson, Joshua Anderson and Jazmin Bryant; four great-grandchildren; Lethon (Q) Flowers IV, Leah Flowers, Travonne Anderson, Tatiana Anderson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.