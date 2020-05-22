FAIRBORN — Beverly Ann Bates, age 65 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020. She was born May 23, 1954 in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Salvatore Angelo and Dorothy Jean (Totaro) Mauceri. Beverly enjoyed camping, traveling, attending concerts with her husband; and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a Licenses Practical Nurse for 48 years, currently employed at Wright-Patterson AFB. Beverly is survived by her husband, Dale; two daughters, Lorianne (Matthew) Lawson, Brandy (Ryan) Sites; grandchildren, Wyatt Lawson, Cole Lawson, Aidan Sites, Liliana Sites; and sister, Nancy (Ken) Leovic. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.



