XENIA — Beverly Dianne Barber, age 63, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. She was born December 10, 1955 in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of Jesse and Betty (McRoberts) White. In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her brother: Richard White. She is survived by her husband: Richard E. Barber whom she married May 15, 1993; son: Jasson M. (Ami) Henderson of Dayton; daughter: Jessica M. (Jason) Allen of Xenia; sister: Cherie (Curtis) Smith of Xenia; brother: Michael (Rosalie) White of Florida; grandchildren: Jacob, Nathan, Caleb, Joshua, Paxton, Alexander and Samantha; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Bev attended Xenia Church of Christ. She was happily employed at Wyle Labs. She loved to travel and be outdoors, especially boating and camping. Bev also loved her dog, Lightning. She adored her family and will be missed as their "Rock." A service will be held 11:30 AM Monday, September 23rd at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, with Pastor Chuck Forsythe officiating. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc.) Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.