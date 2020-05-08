XENIA — Beverly Lynn Devers, age 53, of Xenia, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 unexpectedly at her residence. She was born May 9, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Heidelinde (Triftshouser) and the late Sterling Lee Franklin. She graduated from Xenia High School class of 1984. She was a devoted grandmother, loving Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend and loved her cat Zolan. Beverly is survived by her mother: Heidelinde Wilson (Farmville, NC);Husband: Harold Devers; and daughters: Melynda Franklin and Tonja Devers; 3 grandsons: Douglas, Rudy and Marvel; as well as a sister: Diane Hall-Silva (Cooper City, FL) and Julianna (Niece). Along with Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews. "He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord God will wipe away tears from off all faces…" Isiah 25:8 Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being postponed. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020.