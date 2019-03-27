FAIRBORN — Billie June Fitzgerald, age 88 of Fairborn, passed away Monday March 25, 2019 at the Elmcroft of Fairborn. She was born October 2, 1930 in Monterey, TN, the daughter of the late Custard and Inthia (Cooper) Lee. Billie was a longtime member of the Fairborn United Methodist Church; and was active with the Order of the Eastern Star, White Shrine of Jerusalem, Red Hat Society – Buckeye Bells, and the Fairborn Senior Citizens. She was the co-owner/operator of Tip Top Carry Out in Fairborn for almost 30 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husbands, Herbert Flowers, Cosby "Cob" Fitzgerald, Richard "Dick" Anderson; a son, Jerry D. Flowers; and sister, Shirley. She is survived by a daughter, Carolyne Sue (Jerry) Crady of Port Charlotte, FL; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jane Roberts, Barb Lee; brother, Mac (Juanita) Cook; as well as the family of Dick Anderson, numerous other extended family, and many special friends who she considered family. An Eastern Star service will begin at 1:00 P.M. immediately followed by the funeral service on Friday March 29, 2019 at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Aaron Chivington officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the -or- Hospice of the Miami Valley. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.