LANCASTER — Bobby B. Adams, age 87 of Rockbridge, Ohio passed away at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio on Friday May 29, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1933 in Salyersville, KY to Ernest and Eula (Penix) Adams. Bob was an avid genealogy researcher and published a book on family history. He had a long civil service career as a computer programmer / analyst. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and sons, Barry and Dale. Survivors include a son, Scott (Kathy) Cooper of Casper, WY; sisters, Phyllis Terry and Vivian Taylor of Springfield, OH; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, special friend, Ida Wiseman and granddaughter, Marissa Smith. A private graveside burial will be held by the family at Byron Cemetery with a public Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.