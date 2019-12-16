FAIRBORN — Bobby E. Davis, age 83 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday December 12, 2019. He was born June 27, 1936 in Douglas, Georgia, the son of the late Albert and Opal (Stone) Davis. Bobby was employed as a contractor with the U.S. Government in civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring after 37 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, history, traveling, garage sales, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Joel Timothy Davis; two grandsons, Jeremy Edwards Weaks, Timothy Alfred "Bo" Davis; granddaughter, Deanna Nichole Brackett; brother, Billy Davis; sister, Ruth Johnson; and beloved dogs, Princess and Skippy. Bobby is survived by his wife, Clara; five children, Dianne Deese, Mandy Hofferbert, Sandy (Steve) Wilt, Becky Thompson (Rick Massie); six grandchildren, Robert (Jessica) Deese, Jon (Miranda) Weaks, Jason (Vickie) Davis, Dannie Schlett, Sara (Phil) Ordway, Caitlin Brackett; sixteen great-grandchildren, Seth Weaks, Damon Culbertson, Bryce Robert "Little Bobby" Weaks, Maximus Dean Weaks, Timothy Schlett, Lyle Ordway, Emily Hussong, Jasmine Weaks, Brianna Pate, Savannah Weaks, Autumn (Titus) Sutalo-Powell, Rosie Schlett, Bella Schlett, Ellie Davis, Nevaeh Deese, Cassidy Deese; great-great granddaughter, Leneè Grace Sutalo-Powell; sister, Betty Pitzer; brother Ronnie Davis; and beloved cat, Baby. A funeral service will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Buck Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, PO Box 51, Xenia, OH 45385, www.networkforgood.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.