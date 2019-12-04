XENIA — Bonnie May Robertson, age 72, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus. She was born May 30, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of William Frank and Nettie Marie (Miller) Wagner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: David Robertson; and brothers: David Wagner and William Frank Wagner II.

She is survived by children: Tonya Robertson; Todd (Carol) Robertson and Amy (James) Reeves; sisters: Marie (John) Brooks and Ruth (Tony) Arsenault; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was a retired secretary from the Xenia Church of Christ. She had been an event coordinator with the Greene County Special Olympics, and had a natural connection with children and especially with those who were developmentally challenged. She was currently a member of the South Dayton Church of Christ.

Memorial services will be held 11 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at South Dayton Church of Christ, 300 S. Main St., Springboro, OH with her nephew, Preacher John Brooks officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to assist with expenses in care of the church at the above address. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)