Bonnie Parsons

XENIA — Bonnie M. Parsons, 74, of Xenia, went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Greene Memorial Hospital following a two year battle with sarcoma cancer. Bonnie was born June 10, 1944, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of Robert J. and Nellie (Somerville) Saville, who both preceded her in death. She leaves her son, Mark Parsons, son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Tamara Parsons, two grandchildren, Elise and Josiah Parsons, and her brother, William Saville. A brother, Ronald, also preceded her in death. Bonnie was vibrant and outgoing, and enjoyed her career as an accountant. She taught accounting in Huntington, West Virginia, at the Huntington Junior College and at Marshall University, and owned and operated businesses there including P&E Accounting and Springtime Laundry. Bonnie was a CPA with degrees from Marshall, culminating in her MBA in 1982, and was a member of the Class of 1962 at Fort Hill High School, Cumberland, Maryland. After retiring to Xenia, Bonnie shared her love of quilting and knitting, donating dozens of shawls and scarves to hospice and local ministries. She was a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington, West Virginia, and attended Living Water Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Ohio. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Living Water Presbyterian Church, 1910 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation is at the church from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Circle of Victory Fund, 1141 N. Monroe Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385. The Circle of Victory helps and encourages cancer patients locally and was a blessing to Bonnie. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home Xenia, Ohio.

Funeral Home McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia , OH 45385

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019

