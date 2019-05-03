FAIRBORN — Brenda "Gail" Terry, age 67 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Gail was born in Dayton, OH to the late Bertie Terry and Reuben Terry. She graduated from Fairborn High School in 1970. Gail enjoyed collecting ceramic dolls and loved to spend time with her family. She attended Maple Avenue Church of God. She found great joy in spending time with those she loved. Gail was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Gail was preceded in death by her mother Bertie Terry; father Reuben Terry; and cousin, Robin Newsome. Gail leaves to cherish her memory, loving siblings, Vicky (Larry) Hall, Donald Terry, and Ronald (Donna) Terry; nieces and nephews, David (Brandy) Hall, Jennifer (Jose) Vazquez, Evan (Katie) Terry, Alex Terry, and Sarah Terry; great-nieces and nephews, Breanna, Jenna, Emily, and Liliana; special cousins, Wendell Baker, Gary (June) Baker, Peggy (Randall) Shearer, and Linda (John) Friend; and many other loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1pm at Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Newcomerdayton.com.