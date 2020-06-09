HAMILTON — Brian E. Allen passed on June 6th 2020. He was born May 22nd, 1959 to Regina W. Turner. Brian was residing in Hamilton, Ohio but was a long time resident of Xenia. He attended Xenia High School. Brian served 5 years as a Corporal in the United States Marines Corps . His fun loving demeanor and personality will be missed. Brian was a collector of music, a movie buff and gifted drawing artist. A person who truly loved to laugh and as he would say "live life one day at a time." Brian is preceded in death by his Mother Regina W. Turner, Aunt Bonita K. Allen, uncle Robert "Bobby" Allen. Brian is survived by his brother Bryson Alexander of Orlando Florida, Aunt Joan Fite Moore Of Xenia, uncles David Allen of San Diego CA and Dale Allen of Marietta CA. His dear close friend Katherine Ashe and Family of Hamilton Ohio, a host of nieces and nephews and other close friends and family. The family is asking donations to be made to the National Heart Association in his memory. We wish to thank the W.E Lusain Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio.