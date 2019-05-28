XENIA — Bruce K Burns, age 76, currently of Xenia, OH, and previously of Brownsburg and Indianapolis IN, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his residence following a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born November 7, 1942 in Brownsburg, IN, the son of Wilma Fern (Johnson) and Edward Myron Burns.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his brothers: James and Robert Burns and his daughter-in-law: Stephanie Burns.

Bruce graduated from Brownsburg High School before serving as a fireman in the US Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University; his MBA from Butler University; and his Bachelors of Divinity from Tennessee Temple. He had been a CFP with Invest One in Indianapolis. He served as a co-pastor with Frank Stone at North Baptist Church in Indianapolis and pastor of First Baptist in Westfield, IN. He was currently the Senior Adults' Pastor at Dayton Ave. Baptist Church in Xenia. During the 1980s-90s, Pastor Burns worked with Dr. Charles Ware to promote racial reconciliation within the city of Indianapolis.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Jean Ann McGinley, whom he married September 9, 1967; his children: Brian K (Danielle) Burns of Cedarville, Lisa (Chadd) Ridenour of Avon, IN and Matthew Burns of Indianapolis; 6 grandchildren; a sister: Judy (Lloyd) Jackson of Brownsburg, IN; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, May 29, at Dayton Ave. Baptist Church, Xenia, OH with Pastor Jonathan Young officiating. Additional services will be held in Avon, IN: visitation on Thursday, May 30, at Harmony Baptist Church from 11-1pm with the service at 1 with Pastor Jon Lilly. Burial will follow at the Bethesda Cemetery, Brownsburg, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: 1. Missiondignity.org (Donate Today) Funds for retired pastors and wives or to

Cedarville University (www.cedarville.edu/makeagift). All gifts will be used for pastoral ministry and missions scholarships.