XENIA — Bryan K. George, age 51, passed away peacefully, on February 11, 2019, at Grandview Hospital, Dayton, surrounded by his loving family. Bryan, born September 28, 1967, was a lifelong resident of Xenia, Ohio and a 1985 graduate of Xenia High School. The beloved son of Ronald L. and Angela S. George, Bryan is survived by his parents, sister Tracy L. George, and fiancé Chuck Madascy of Huber Heights, aunt and uncle Omalee and Ernie Agnor of Xenia, uncle Glenn W. George of Centerville, aunt and uncle Cheryl and James Kimley of South Charleston and by numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hargis and Berta Hicks and Glenn and Pauline George. After graduating from Wright State University with a B. S. degree in Business Management and Marketing and Master of Business Administration, Bryan was employed by C. H. Dean and Associates and Eastco Enterprises. For the last several years he has been self-employed in property maintenance and management, allowing him the opportunity to actively volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of Greene County, serving as the Secretary of the Board of Directors in 2012 and 2013. He continued volunteering for Habitat after the Greene County unit merged with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, helping build several new homes for applicants in Greene and Montgomery Counties. He especially enjoyed working with a group of volunteers from the local area who call themselves the "Golden Hammers". Bryan supported the Simon Kenton Bridges of Hope project form its inception, helping to acquire the unused school building from the City of Xenia, helping convert it into a homeless shelter, and volunteering countless hours monitoring the shelter. In addition, he served as Treasurer on the Bridges of Hope Board of Directors since 2016, after serving unofficially in that capacity in 2015. Bryan was a long-time member of Beacon Toastmasters, serving as Treasurer and President of this organization that helps people hone their public speaking skills. Bryan was a kind caring person who will be greatly missed by family and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, February 14, from 6-8pm at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, and from 10-11am, Friday, February 15, with a service following at 11am. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, 115 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, OH, 45405, Simon Kenton Bridges of Hope, P.O. Box 241, Xenia, OH, 45385, Beacon Toastmasters, c/o Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH, 45432, or to the , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45206, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

Neeld Funeral Home

1276 North Detroit Street

Xenia , OH 45385

