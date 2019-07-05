Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candice Kay "Candy" (Buonocore) Dutton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPRINGFIELD — Candice "Candy" Kay (Buonocore) Dutton, 68, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Springfield Regional Memorial Medical Center. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, raised in Xenia, Ohio and graduated from Xenia High School in 1969. Candy has always been a warrior. For 10 months she battled courageously everything life threw at her. She died peacefully, surrounded by many friends and family members who loved and adored her. She was truly a diamond in the rough. Some people lead with their right and others lead with their left, but Candy always led with her heart. She was always there for everyone. No matter what was needed, she was up to the task. Our hearts are heavy, but we find peace and happiness knowing she is home with our Heavenly Father, free of pain and suffering. Candy spent her life serving others. She ran an in-home daycare business for many years, touching the lives of dozens and dozens of families. She then served as an in-home caregiver for over 20 years, before retiring due to health issues. Candy loved being with her family and friends, and she knew no strangers. She always had a warm and welcoming smile and a clever sense of humor. She made many, friends this past year among residents and staff members alike at Wooded Glen Senior Living Community in Springfield. Candy was preceded in death by her husband, Kinney Dutton; her parents, John and Anna Margaret (Street) Buonocore; brothers Donald Hartsock and Walter Hartsock; sister-in-laws, Millie Martin and Margaret Hartsock and brother-in-law Gary Hargens. Candy is survived by two brothers, Neil Hartsock, Jack Hartsock, and his wife, Lanette Hartsock of Xenia; sister, Rochelle "Rody" (Buonocore) Hargens of Coos Bay, Oregon; sister-in-laws, Georgie Hartsock of Clarksville, TN; and Lorme Hartsock of Seminole, FL; numerous nieces and nephews, who were like her own children; former husband and lifelong friend, Bill McAdams of Kettering; and her godchildren, Keith McAdams and Jazzlin McAdams of Kettering who were special to Candy's heart. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at 1110 Ankeney Road, Xenia, Ohio, with Pastor Walter Mock officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from July 5 to July 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Xenia Daily Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations