FAIRBORN — Carlene Riddle Goldick, 60, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born June 27, 1958 in Xenia, Ohio to James W. and Betty Lou (Lewis) Riddle. Carlene was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Donald Riddle and Clifford Alan Riddle. She is survived by her children, Rachel Goldick of Monroe, OH and Jamie (Travis) Boris of Hillsboro, OH; grandchildren, Corrin, Chloe, and Kiara; sisters, Deborah (Jim) Hanna of Columbia, TN and Julia Welch of Nashville, TN; and nephews, Shannon Faun & Michael Roberts of Columbia, TN and Jesse Baker & Shane Adams of Nashville, TN. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12 Noon until the time of services.