FAIRBORN – Carol Ann Smith, age 80, passed away April 21, 2019. She was born Jan. 29, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to the late William E. and Ruth (Jobst) Stewart.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles E. Smith; brothers Michael Stewart (Ana) of Sylvania, Ohio and Ralph Stewart (Linda) of Georgia; children Jenny Smith (Rod) of New Mexico; Karen Land (Mark) of South Carolina; Dave Smith (Julie) of Cincinnati; and grandchildren Sara Land, Lucas Smith and Ashley Smith.

An alumna of Indiana University, Wright State and the University of Dayton, she earned three degrees in the sciences, including chemistry, chemical engineering and a master's degree relating to geology.

She worked on the staff of the University of Dayton, was an engineer for Monsanto and at various times taught in Fairborn's Head Start program and at Park Hills and Chaminade Julienne high schools.

Carol believed in lifelong education and community service, and before a long battle with multiple sclerosis she was a devoted volunteer.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Rev. Karen Cassedy officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a local food pantry: FISH Fairborn, 101 Mann Avenue, Fairborn, OH 45324. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.