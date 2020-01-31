XENIA — Carol D. Hilderbrandt, age 79, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 4, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Perry C. and Clara "Evelyn" Thomas Hannah.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Hilderbrandt on November 16, 2019; and a son: William Eugene Hilderbrandt.

Carol is survived by her children: sons: Robert (Heather) and Ronald Hilderbrandt; daughters: Tamie Chapman, Robin (Paul) Callina, Dottie Hilderbrandt, and Dawn (Tom)Swigart; brothers: Perry "Sonny" (Marsha) Hannah and Calvin (Brenda) Hannah; grandchildren: Tory, Tara, Nicole, Bobby, Ryan, Tommy, Noah, Abby, Nora, Jac, Brock, AJ, Shaun, David, Jamie, Emily, Brooke, Kiri, Devon, Cody, and Laryn; 34 great grandchildren , two great-great grandchildren; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.

Carol had worked in the Fabric Dept. at WalMart in Xenia for 22 years. She graduated from Beavercreek High School and had previously attended Wilbur Wright High School. She was very involved with her children's activities and had been a "Room Mother" and a 4-H advisor. She also worked as a teachers aide and aide to the nurses clinic at Cox Elementary.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Interment to follow Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek, OH. The family will receive friends from 11 AM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to teamsassypants via paypal.me/teamsassypants and/or St. Jude's Hospital.