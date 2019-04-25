XENIA — Carol Fay Coughlin, age 71 of Xenia, OH passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at . She was born April 23, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to Verland and Clara (Whitehead) Walters. She married John Coughlin on June 26, 1965 in Dayton, OH.

Carol worked at Competition Accessories in Xenia as a Warehouse Manager, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed bowling, going to the casinos, camping, playing cards and board games with her grandchildren. Carol enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her family, especially her grandchildren, who nicknamed her Mem and how she was affectionately known by all. She loved her family dearly and will be deeply missed by all.

Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years John; three daughters, Christina Pummell, Sherry (Kevin McCoy) A. Haines, Tracy (Bill) Stanaway; four grandchildren; Scott Pummell, Auggie Stanaway, Logan (Maddie Baker) Haines and Clara (Seth Trisel) Haines; her "adoptive daughters", Jill (Laura) Riley and Denise (Eddie) Hatfield Henry; a sister, Sandra Danks; a sister in law, Sheila Walters; her "sis", Janice Walters Beach; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, David Walters; and a son in law, Phil Pummell.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name can be made to (Ohio's Hospice), 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

