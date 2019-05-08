XENIA — Carole K. Otten, age 77, of Xenia, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 6, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital South. She was born in Greenville, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father and step mother: Millard and Rosa Mitchell; her mother and step father: Treva (Brewer) and John Arnett; a sister: Mary Jane Yount; an infant son: Edward James Otten; and her husband: James L. Otten on March 2, 2018.

She is survived by her sons: Allan (Jodi) Otten and Tim (Amanda) Otten; grandchildren: Abigail Otten, Eli Otten, Jack Otten and Cole Otten; half sisters: Margaret Elaine Jeffers, Claudia Barga; Pamela France and Belinda Heisey; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Carole graduated from Greenville High School and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base where she had been a secretary with AFIT. She was an avid reader and loved to crochet. She was also an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and especially enjoyed watching their games. Carole will be remembered most for being an adoring mother and devoted grandmother.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Monday, May 13th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Tracy Wright officiating. Interment will take place in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 11 AM Monday until the time of service at the funeral home. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc.)