CEDARVILLE — Carolyn Furay, 84, formerly of Cedarville, Ohio, passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 at Harmony Nursing Facility in Xenia. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Richard and Alnona Baldwin Arment Sr.. Carolyn played the piano, graduated from Central State University and taught at Stephan Bell in Bellbrook, Reid in Springfield Schools. She is survived by her husband, of 67 years, George Wallace Furay; children: Rhonda Ferguson (Timothy), Gary Furay (Beth); grandchildren: Jason Ferguson (Lisa), Kiann Phillips (Sean); great-grandchildren: Skye, Bryce, Hope Ferguson, Bode and Sloane Phillips; sister-in-law, Marilyn Arment. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Alnona Arment Sr. and brother, Richard Arment Jr. Carolyn's family would like to thank the staff of Harmony Nursing Facility at Office Park Pavillon and Vitas Hospice for the loving and thoughtful care they provided. Private funeral service and visitation were held on Wednesday February 27, 2019. Burial was at Massie Creek Cemetery in Cedarville. Powers-Kell Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made to: www.powerskell.com.