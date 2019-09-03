BEAVERCREEK — Carolyn "Lynn" Lee Calderwood Goldenbogen, 82, of Beavercreek ,Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 26th, 2019. Born on April 26th, 1937 in Greenville, Ohio; she was the daughter of the late Andrew Robeson Calderwood and wife Lucille Whittinghill Calderwood. Lynn and Gary (USAF Pilot) met at The Falcons Nest at Bowling Green State University. Their first date was to see the movie Oklahoma. They married in 1958 and went on to raise their family while living in Florida, Texas, California, England, Germany, Delaware, the Azores and Ohio. Lynn taught second grade in California from 1962 to 1965 and at Wright Elementary School in Fairborn from 1980 to 1999. She is survived by husband Gary of 61 years; daughter Judith and her husband Paul of Columbus and grandchildren Brittany, Casey, Lindsay, Jared and Shane: daughter Ellen and her husband Dave of Oakwood and granddaughter Hanna; son Michael and his wife Renee of Beavercreek, granddaughters Gabrielle and Sydney and great granddaughter Parker; son Robert and his wife Jacqueline of Beavercreek and grandchildren Barbara and Cole. She is also survived by her brother Robert Calderwood of State College, PA. Celebration of life will be held on September 29th noon to 3 pm at Beavercreek Golf Club 2800 New Germany Trebein Rd. Sit down luncheon served at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers and because animals were such a large part of her life, donations to Humane Society of Greene County is appreciated. http://www.humanesocietygreenecounty.com/ www.NewcomerDayton.com