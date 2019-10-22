FAIRBORN — Carrie Ranae Minehart Stevens, age 46 of Fairborn, OH passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. She was born June 12, 1973 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Richard and Sherry (White) Minehart.

Carrie was a 1991 graduate of Fairborn High School and held two Associate Degrees from Sinclair College. She was a loving mother to two children, Madison and Landyn, and was a member of Victory Temple Church in Fairborn.

Carrie is survived by her husband, Jerry; a daughter, Madison Paige Stevens; a son, Landyn Robert Wagerman; a brother, Richard (Tina) Minehart, Jr.; her father, Richard (Rita) Minehart, Sr.; and numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sherry Rebecca Ann Minehart; and her grandparents.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, OH.

On lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

To share a memory of Carrie or to leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com,