Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cathy's life story with friends and family

Share Cathy's life story with friends and family

FRANKLIN — Cathy L. Abner, 70, of Franklin, died May 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store