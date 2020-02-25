FAIRBORN — Charlene Marriott, age 80 of Fairborn, walked hand in hand to the pearly gates with her brother, James D. "Dan" Combs, who both passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020 surrounded by their loved ones. She was born on October 26, 1939, the daughter of the late Beecher and Mattie Combs. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Marriott in 1999; three grandsons; a great granddaughter; and three sisters. Those left to cherish to her memory include a sister, Conswella Denney of Clarksville, OH; sister-in-law, Mary Combs of Phillipsburg, OH; seven children, Lucretia (Junior) Edmonds of Park Layne, Kimberly Harrell of New Carlisle, Butch Marriott, Donald Marriott, both of Riverside, Ronald Marriott of Medway, Beth (Ron) Addis of Fairborn, Chrystal Marriott of Miami Township; 21 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., Pastor Lowell Lay officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to . Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.