BEAVERCREEK — Charlene Marie (Paul) Ballard, Age 72, of Beavercreek, Ohio, formerly of the Martinsville Area, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at home. She was born August 20, 1946 in Mariemont, Ohio, daughter of the late John Augustus & Mary Elizabeth (Hunter) Paul. On September 29, 1973, she married Barry L. Ballard, who survives. Charlene received her bachelor's degree in education from Ohio University. She was a 6th grade teacher at Wright Elementary School in Fairborn, Ohio. Charlene managed the farm of her parents. She was very involved in the Clinton County Open Lands (Cardinal Land Trust), to which she donated developmental rights for the farm. She was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband, surviving family members include her daughter and son-in-law- Larissa Elizabeth Ballard-Howell and Aaron Howell: 5 grandchildren-Elizabeth, Gavin, Benjamin, Alexander, & Caleb. She had numerous other family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at N. Mulberry St., Wilmington. Interment will follow in the Martinsville I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Martinsville, Ohio. Friends will be received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, February 16 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlene's memory may be made to the Cardinal Land Trust Conservancy, 790 Garfield Avenue, PO Box 957, Milford, Ohio 45150 To sign the online guest book, please go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.