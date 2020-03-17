FAIRBORN — Charles C. Caskey, Sr. age 98 of Fairborn passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Trinity Community of Fairborn. Charles was born the son of Omer & Hannah (Adkins) Caskey on February 3, 1922 in West Liberty, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Eileen A. Caskey; granddaughter Laura Mae Jolly; sisters Brenda, & Kathleen; & brother Buford. Charles is survived by his daughter Sheila (James) Jolly of Fairborn; sons Terry Caskey of Fairborn, Charles C. (Marcella) Caskey, Jr. of Fairborn, & Tim (Gena) Caskey of Hillsdale, Indiana; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 6 great –great grandchild; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Charles was a member of the United States Army, proudly serving his country during World War II. After a career with General Motors, he was a long time employee of Burcham Funeral Home. Charles was a devout Christian and a longtime member of Victory Church of Fairborn. Charles was known around town for being a "sharp" dresser and never left home without his pants properly pressed and his shirt starched. Most of all Charles was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Friends may call on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10AM – 11AM at Victory Church 2443 Valle Greene Dr. Fairborn, Ohio 45324 with funeral services beginning at 11AM with Pastor Tim Walden & Pastor Derek Trenum Officiating. Interment will follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Victory Church. Online condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com