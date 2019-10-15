FAIRBORN — Charles C. "Charlie" Mayhew, age 74 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 13, 1945 in Dayton, the son of the late Charles F. and Bertha (Ogg) Mayhew. Charlie served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam; and followed with employment as a police officer for the City of Fairborn and retired from Huber Heights Police Department. His memberships included the Faternal Order of Police, Amvets, Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion, and Loyal Order of Moose; and he enjoyed golfing, riding motorcycles, softball, basketball, and billiards. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charles "Fred" Scott. Charlie is survived by three children, Lisa Clodfelter, Julie Mayhew, Melissa (Matthew) Bille; two grandchildren, Mason Bille, Miranda Bille; and a sister, Marla Scott. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, Pastor Greg Trout officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.