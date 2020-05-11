Charles E. "Charlie" Clevenger
1946 - 2020
BEAVERCREEK — On Thursday, May 07, 2020, Charles E. "Charlie" Clevenger Sr. loving husband and father of seven children passed away at the age of 73. Charles was born on May 29, 1946 in Dayton, OH to Guy Wendell and Audrey Faye (Castle) Clevenger. He was a proud American and served his country in the U.S. Army, although it was always very hard to talk about, and more important to ever forget, Charles was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Charles was a master carpenter and traveled the country building McDonalds dining rooms and play areas. He loved to garden, fish, hunt, woodworking and building computers. He was an avid CB operator with the handles of Jigsaw & Nailbender. Charles loved his family very much and enjoyed many holidays and special occasions together. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, a cousin Brenda, his son Scott, and son-in-laws Tim Plummer and Dale Grody. He is survived by the love of his life Jane Anne (McBee) Clevenger; Daughters, Deborah Plummer, Kimberly (Sammy) Zuppardo and Kelley Grody; Sons, Grant (Jenny) Kunkle, Charles Clevenger II, and Michael T. (Teresa) Clevenger. He was a cherished and loved Papa to 15 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. A Private Funeral Service will be held May 13, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. To leave a memory of Charlie or a special message for the family, please click on the Share Memories tab above.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
